Canada Urges Citizens To Be Cautious, 'Keep Low Profile' In These Indian Cities

Justin Trudeau last month linked Indian intelligence to the killing of a Khalistani terrorist.

Canada updated the travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to "exercise a high degree of caution" just hours after the country withdrew 41 diplomats and closed most of its embassies and consulates in India. The move comes amid the bitter row over between the two countries over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil.

"Exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country," the advisory issued by Canada read.

"In the context of recent developments in Canada and India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada in traditional media and on social media. Demonstrations, including anti-Canada protests, could occur and Canadians may be subjected to intimidation or harassment. In Delhi and the National Capital Region, you should keep a low profile with strangers, and not share your personal information with them," the advisory added.

Earlier today, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India after the Centre threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity.

Canada also paused all in-person services at the consulates in Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru and urged its citizens in these three cities to exercise caution. All Canadians in India have been asked to contact the High Commission in New Delhi in case they need assistance.

"Exercise a high degree of caution in and around Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. Consular services in-person are temporarily unavailable in those cities or surrounding areas," the advisory said.

"Petty crime, such as pickpocketing and purse snatching, is common. Criminals may target foreigners, especially in major cities and tourist areas," the advisory read, urging citizens to be vigilant in crowded locations and not carry large sums of money.

Relations between India and Canada have plunged since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month publicly linked Indian intelligence to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has called the allegations "absurd" and "motivated". The diplomatic row threatens to snowball into a major confrontation and both sides have expelled senior diplomats and issued travel advisories.

Last month, India advised all its citizens living in Canada and those contemplating travelling there to exercise "utmost caution" given growing anti-India activities and "politically-condoned" hate crimes in the North American country.