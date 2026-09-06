'India Buys Oil For Itself, Not To Help Us': Russian Envoy Amid Sanctions

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has reiterated India's stance and said that New Delhi purchases Russian oil for its own energy security, not to help Moscow fund the Ukraine war.

In an interview with DD News, Alipov said, "India does not buy Russian oil for the sake of helping Russia. It is buying oil for itself and its own national development, keeping in mind the well-being and welfare of its own people".

The envoy's comments come amid intensifying Western sanctions and possible secondary tariffs targeting countries that continue to import Russian oil.

The United States is considering legislation, such as the proposed Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, that grants the president discretionary authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas.

The proposed legislation argues that such trade helps Russia's economy by which in turn makes it easier for the nation to finance its military operations in Ukraine.

Along with targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, the bill mandates severe direct sanctions on top military generals, state-owned banks and energy projects.

West Choosing "Pressure Tactics"

Alipov told ANI that those imposing such measures have chosen "pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation" over the particular matter.

"Unfortunately, those who impose sanctions and tariffs have taken the path of pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation. Who prevents those countries from offering a better deal to India in oil than us? But nobody is able to do that. Hence the pressure and punitive measures," the Russian envoy said.

"The question from my point of view is how confident India is. But it has shown that it's able to stand its ground and defend India's national security and national interests," he added.

He said that Russia is willing to supply India with as much oil as it requires.

India Defends Russia Trade

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who was in Kyiv for an official visit on Friday, said curtailing India's purchase of Russian oil will not stop the war in Ukraine, pushing back on the Western position that cutting Moscow's economic lifeline would force it to abandon the conflict.

Addressing the media, the minister stressed that the conflict, which is in its fifth year, could only be resolved by dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiation.

"This conflict, which is today in its fifth year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertiliser. This conflict will be solved by dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiation," Jaishankar said after he met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The minister highlighted the challenges of ensuring energy security for India's 1.4 billion people and said both Ukraine's and India's perspectives on the issue should be respected.

Western nations, including the US and UK, back Kyiv's argument that choking Moscow's energy trade will starve its continued cash flow, fueling its war in Ukraine.

Russia has remained the largest supplier of India's crude, despite months of American pressure. However, imports have fallen sharply in August after reaching record levels in June and July.

