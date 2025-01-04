India Breaks Silence On The H-1B Visa Debate. Here's What You Need To Know

India has emphasised the importance of skilled professionals' movement between India and the US, stating that it benefits both nations. This comes amid a heated debate over H-1B visas, with President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk recently weighing in.

In a recent post, Mr. Musk defended the H-1B visa programme on social media, "The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B."

"I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend", he added.

The debate has exposed deep divisions among Mr. Trump's allies, with some supporting the H-1B visa programme as essential for the tech industry, while others see it as a threat to American jobs. Mr. Trump himself has expressed support for the programme, despite previously signing an executive order to restrict access to such visas.

India's foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the strong economic and technological partnership between the two countries, noting that the mobility of skilled professionals is a crucial component. He emphasised that India-US economic ties benefit greatly from the technical expertise provided by these professionals, with both sides leveraging their strengths and competitive value.

"Our countries have a strong and growing economic and technological partnership and within this ambit, mobility of skilled professionals is an important component," Mr. Jaiswal, told a press conference when asked about the H-1B visa discussions in the U.S.

"India-U.S economic ties benefit a lot from the technical expertise provided by skilled professionals, with both sides leveraging their strengths and competitive value. We look forward to further deepening India-U.S economic ties which are to our mutual benefit”, he added.

The numbers speak for themselves: India received approximately 78% of the 265,777 H1B visas issued by the US in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. This underscores the significant role Indian professionals play in the US tech industry.

Mr. Trump has expressed full support for the H1B program, despite opposition from some of his supporters. Mr. Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has also vowed to defend the program, stating he's willing to go to "war" for it.

As the US and India look to strengthen their ties under Mr. Trump, India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar has already met with Mr. Trump's transition team. The country is eager to deepen its economic ties with the US, recognising the mutual benefits that arise from their partnership.

This development is part of a broader trend of growing US-India cooperation, with bilateral trade increasing by 7.65% to USD 129 billion in 2022-23.

Ultimately, the movement of skilled professionals between India and the US is a critical aspect of their economic and technological partnership. As both nations continue to navigate the complexities of this relationship, it's clear that mutual benefits and cooperation will remain a top priority.

