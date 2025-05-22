"Why We Need Indians...": US Man Calls H1-B Visa "Complete Fraud", Sparks Debate

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Social media post claims H-1B system is a fraud, sparking backlash. Critics suggest gate agents could be US citizens or green card holder Responses highlight misunderstanding of H-1B visa job eligibility criteria.

Ever since Donald Trump got re-elected as the US President, there has been an intense debate over the H-1B visa and its job market impact on American citizens. While the hard right argues that the H-1B visa holders "take away American jobs" and are a "threat to Western civilisation", Mr Trump and his top officials including Elon Musk have backed the H-1B programme saying "America needs talented people" so that world's top talent lives and works in the US and help the country stay ahead of the global curve on technology, research and health care. Now, a social media post by an American man stating that "H-1B is a complete fraud" has reignited discussion over H-1B visas and immigration.

In his post, Sean Carpenter, whose X bio states he is a musician and a Republican MAGA supporter, claimed that he heard three gate agents at the Washington, DC airport speaking in Hindi. He asked his followers why Indians were working at US airports when these jobs could be given to Americans instead. "Sitting in the DC airport, listening to three gate agents speaking Hindi behind me. Tell me why we need Indians to work the gates at airports again?" Mr Carpenter wrote. He ended his post declaring that "H1B is a complete fraud."

Sitting in the DC airport, listening to three gate agents speaking Hindi behind me.



Tell me why we need Indians to work the gates at airports again?



H1B is a complete fraud. — Sean Carpenter (@TheUltimateSean) May 17, 2025

Mr Carpenter's post has sparked a discussion on immigration and employment in the US. While some agreed with him, others suggested that he might have been mistaken in assuming that the gate agents were Indians on H1B visas.

"You have no idea that Indian origin US citizen can also speak Hindi. Like whatever European country your parents grand parents came same happened from all over the world for many many years. Hindi is not equal to h1b," wrote one user.

"You know Indians who are born here and American citizens speak Hindi, right! Or Green card holders who became naturalized speak Hindi as well," commented another.

"H1B isn't for working in airports. It's strictly for STEM. Science, Engineering, technology and manufacturing. I worked on H1B for 7 years. These gate guys came through family green card," explained a third user.

"To come to this conclusion based on a brief experience in the DC airport and then post it is irresponsible, illogical, and plain dumb. The spreading of this kind of irresponsible garbage is tearing at the fabric of our nation," said another.

"That's quite the take. Has it ever occurred to you that a) they're citizens who are bilingual and b) that gate agent isn't a type of job you could get an H1B for?" asked one X user.