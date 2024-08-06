India Advises Travellers To UK To Be Cautious Amid Violent Protests

The Indian High Commission in London said it is closely monitoring the situation.

India on Tuesday told those travelling to the United Kingdom to be cautious and follow the advice of security agencies after violent protests in different parts of Britain.

The fatal stabbing of three young girls in the northwest English town of Southport last week has been seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, with disinformation spread online and amplified by high-profile far-right figures to spark disorder in towns and cities.

The Indian High Commission (embassy) in London "is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK," the high commission said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)