"Incredible Culture" Trump Says On First Visit To A Mosque As President

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. President Trump visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE, marking his first visit to a Muslim place of worship. He praised its beauty and acknowledged the mosque's closure for his visit.

President Trump made a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates' Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Thursday, marking his first publicly known visit to a Muslim house of worship during his time in office.

The mosque, known for its stunning white marble domes and Italian-marbled floors with coloured flower inlays, was cordoned off for the day in honor of Trump's visit. As he entered the mosque, Trump removed his shoes, following the customary practice, and was escorted by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

Trump expressed his admiration for the mosque's beauty, saying, "Isn't this beautiful? It is so beautiful. This is an incredible culture." He also marvelled at the fact that the mosque had been closed for the day in his honor, remarking, "This is the first time they've closed the mosque for the day. Is that true? First time they closed it. It's in honour of the United States, I think. Better than in honour of me. Let's give it to the country. That's a great tribute", according to a report by the Washington Post.

The visit is part of Trump's larger diplomatic tour through the Middle East, which began with lavish ceremonies in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. During his visit, Trump was given a ceremonial welcome with Arabian horses and honour guards. Notably, Trump has extensive family business interests in all three countries, with Trump-branded towers and golf courses being developed, per NPR.

Trump's relationship with the UAE's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, has been built on the country's decision to normalise relations with Israel during Trump's first term. Interestingly, Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, visited the same mosque in 2020, while working as administration officials.

This visit marks a significant moment in Trump's presidency, as he attempts to navigate complex diplomatic relationships in the Middle East. While it's common for US presidents to visit churches, only a few have made official visits to mosques.

President Dwight Eisenhower opened a Washington, D.C. mosque in 1957, while former President George W. Bush gave a speech at the same mosque in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. However, when former President Barack Obama visited a mosque near Baltimore in 2016, Trump criticised him, telling Fox News, "Maybe he feels comfortable there ... There are a lot of places he can go, and he chose a mosque."

In the past, Trump has been critical of mosques and Muslim-majority countries. During his 2016 presidential campaign, he suggested without evidence that hateful ideas come out of mosques and repeatedly suggested they be placed under surveillance. However, he has since softened his tone, saying in March at a White House iftar during Ramadan, "The Muslim community was there for us in November. And while I'm president, I will be there for you."

