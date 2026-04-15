In Trump's Post On Strait Of Hormuz, A "China Very Happy" Message

US President Donald Trump has said that China is "very happy" because he is "permanently opening" the Strait of Hormuz in a fresh post on Truth Social. He said the crucial strait will never be blocked again.

The Republican leader also claimed in the post that China had agreed not to supply weapons to Iran, which is an assertion that sits uneasily alongside recent reporting. CNN has reported that Beijing is preparing to deliver air defence systems to Tehran, while the Financial Times has revealed that Iran has been using Chinese spy satellites to locate and target US military bases.

"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran", Trump wrote.

However, China's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly denied in recent days that the country is providing any form of military support to Iran.

China has long supported Iran's ballistic missile programme and backed it with dual-use industrial components that can be used for missile production, according to the US government.

Continuing the post, Trump stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping will give him a "big, fat, hug" during his visit to Beijing in May.

"President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn't that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!", Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump will visit China for a state visit with Xi on May 14 and 15, and Xi will visit Washington for a reciprocal visit at a later date. Trump's last trip to China, in 2017, was the most recent by a US president. Trump's visit will be the leaders' first in-person talks since an October meeting in South Korea, where they agreed on a trade truce.

China Condemns US Blockade Of Iran Ports

On Tuesday, China accused the United States of "dangerous and irresponsible" behaviour over its blockade of Iranian ports, with Xi vowing Beijing would play a "constructive role" in promoting peace in the Middle East.

"The US increased military deployments and took a targeted blockade action, which will only exacerbate tensions and undermine the already fragile ceasefire agreement and further jeopardise safety of passage through the Strait (of Hormuz)," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference.

"This is dangerous and irresponsible behaviour," he added.