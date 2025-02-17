In Rare Gesture, PM Modi Receives "Brother" Emir Of Qatar At Airport

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to the airport to receive Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on a two-day a visit to India on Monday evening.

Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow.@TamimBinHamad pic.twitter.com/seReF2N26V — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2025

The Emir is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with PM Modi on Tuesday.

His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Emir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.

