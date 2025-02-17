Advertisement

In Rare Gesture, PM Modi Receives "Brother" Emir Of Qatar At Airport

The Emir is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with PM Modi on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to the airport to receive Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on a two-day a visit to India on Monday evening.

His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Emir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.

