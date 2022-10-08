In Pics: Pilot Creates World's Largest Portrait Of Queen Over UK Skies

The two-hour flight covered 413 kilometers, creating a portrait 105 km tall and 63 km wide.

It would appear that the sky's the limit when it comes to love for Queen Elizabeth, who died last month, as a pilot made a grand tribute for the late queen. Pilot Amal Larhlid created the world's largest portrait of Queen Elizabeth on October 6 though a flight path that covered a span of over 400 kilometers.

Global flight tracking service Flightradar24 shared the unique tribute on Twitter adding that Ms Larhlid also intended to raise money for Hospice UK, the national charity for hospice and end of life care.

Pilot @amal_larhlid wanted to pay tribute to the late Queen and raise money for @hospiceuk, so earlier today she completed the world's largest portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/79BHv357dQpic.twitter.com/CAl5Vfemr9 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 6, 2022

The two-hour flight covered 413 kilometers, creating a portrait 105 km tall and 63 km wide northwest of London.

Before taking to the skies, Ms Larhlid told Flightradar24 that she converted a portrait of the Queen into a format recognized by flight planning program ForeFlight and also planned the route on charts manually as a backup.

Planning also included multiple practice flights to get the feel for flying the required track

Ms Larhlid also had to make sure she stayed in contact with air traffic control as the flight path took her across areas of restricted airspace

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland on the afternoon of September 8, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

In 2015, she became the longest-serving British monarch, surpassing her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria. This year, she became the world's second longest reigning monarch.

Thousands of people were seen lining the streets as UK bid farewell to their queen last month. Her eldest son and successor, King Charles has succeeded her as Britain's monarch. Reports claim that his coronation ceremony will take place in June next year.