In Pics: Kate Middleton, Military Parade And A Celebration At Buckingham

Kate Middleton attended the military parade to mark King Charles' official birthday

UK's Pricess of Wales, Kate Middleton, made her first public appearance since the announcement of her cancer diagnosis in March, at the military parade - 'Trooping the Colour' - to mark King Charles' official birthday in London. Kate was seen sitting in a carriage with her children before making an appearance at the Buckingham Palace's balcony with the royal family to witness the parade. Here's a glimpse of the grand ceremony-

The Royal family waves to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour".

Kate Middleton, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on their way to Horse Guards Parade for the King Charles' Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London.

Kate Middleton makes tentative return to public life for the first time after three months since her cancer diagnosis announcement..

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive for "Trooping the Colour" ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, in London.