Kate Middleton Marks World Cancer Day With Candid Photo Clicked By Prince Louis

To mark World Cancer Day, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has shared a heartfelt photograph taken by her six-year-old son, Prince Louis. The image, posted on her Instagram account, features the Princess standing in a serene woodland setting, smiling with her arms outstretched, wearing a matching green jacket and hat. The post comes as Princess Kate approaches the first anniversary of her announcement last March that she had been diagnosed with cancer. According to People, the photo was taken by Prince Louis in Windsor.

"Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease," the picture was captioned on Instagram. The Princess of Wales signed the post off with a 'C' which stands for Catherine, her full first name. The post also includes a second photo, featuring a close-up of fern branches with the same powerful message.

See the post here:

Notably, Kate Middleton is gradually returning to her royal duties after completing her cancer treatment last summer. She finished her preventative chemotherapy in September 2024 and has been easing back into her role since then. The Princess of Wales has already carried out a few engagements, including a meeting at Windsor Castle focused on her early childhood project, and three royal engagements last week.

Kate Middleton's Battle With Cancer

The Princess of Wales publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, two months after undergoing major abdominal surgery at the London Clinic. Following her diagnosis, she largely stepped back from public life as she underwent chemotherapy treatments.

In September 2024, Middleton shared an update on X, announcing that she was "cancer-free." In October 2024, she attended her first public appearances after completing chemotherapy, signalling her return to public life.

She also opened up about her personal experience with cancer and revealed that her journey had given her a "new perspective on everything," allowing her to reevaluate her priorities and appreciate the "simple yet important things in life."

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

More recently, the Princess confirmed in a statement that she was in remission, following a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she received her chemotherapy treatments.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed (sic) on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support," she said.