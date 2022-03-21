In China, Rescue Teams Head To Site Of Plane Crash: 5 Latest Facts

New Delhi:
- Rescuers have been assembled and are approaching the site, reported China's state broadcaster CCTV .
- The plane was a Boeing 737 aircraft of the China Eastern Airlines flying from Kunming to Guangzhou. It "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi region, according to authorities.
- The 132 people included 123 passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.
- A crash was feared when local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived as planned in Guangzhou after taking off from Kunming. Flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed no more data for flight MU5735 after 2:22 pm local time, when it had reached Wuzhou.
- It showed that the plane had sharply dropped from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 3,225 feet in the span of three minutes, before flight information stopped.