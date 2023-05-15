Imran Khan's Wife Granted Bail In Foreign Gifts Case, Says Lawyer

Imran Khan and his spouse are trustees of Al Qadir University. (File)

A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife in a graft case until May 23, a lawyer in their legal team said.

Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was co-accused along with him in the case, which pertained to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al Qadir University of which the former premier and his spouse are trustees.

Khan was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency last week, prompting violent protests across the country. He was later released and received bail from a court in Islamabad for two weeks.

"We had requested for a protective bail for Bushra Bibi in Al Qadir Trust Case and a two-judge bench of LHC has granted the bail till May 23," Bibi's lawyer Intizar Hussain Panjutha told Reuters.

