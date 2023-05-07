Imran Khan's Big Question To Pak Minister Bilawal Bhutto On India Trip

Imran Khan was addressing a PTI rally. (File)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their foreign trips amid the country's current "crises", Dawn reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in the UK for the coronation of King Charles III while Foreign Minister Bilawal visited India on Thursday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa.

Imran Khan, while addressing a PTI rally from inside his vehicle in Lahore, took aim at the two leaders. The rally was held to show support and solidarity with the Supreme Court, Constitution and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

"Pakistan is being humiliated in the world. We ask the question, Bilawal you are touring the entire world but first tell us, before going, do you ask anyone that you're spending the country's money on a trip, so what will be the benefit or loss from it?" Khan said.

The PTI chief questioned what benefit was gained from the trip to India, Dawn reported.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his remarks at the SCO meeting, said terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, must be stopped, usually a reference to Pakistan.

"We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism."

Later, he alleged that Pakistan backed terrorists in Kashmir and the Pakistan foreign minister's position was "found out and called out", according to Dawn.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)