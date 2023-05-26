Imran Khan 'Thanks' Pakistan For Placing Him In 'No-Fly' List

"If and when I do get an opportunity for a holiday, it will be in our northern mountains."

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan today thanked the country's government for putting him on a 'no-fly list' stating that he does not plan to go overseas as he does not have any property or businesses abroad and does not hold even a bank account outside the country.

"I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL (Exit Control List) as I have no plans to travel abroad, because I neither have any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside the country. If and when I do get an opportunity for a holiday, it will be in our northern mountains, my favourite place on earth," Imran Khan tweeted.

On Thursday several media outlets reported that Mr Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other leaders and former assembly members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were reportedly barred from leaving the country.

This statement came after various media reported citing sources that Imran Khan would be added to the no-fly list.

"IK (Imran Khan) added in No Fly List," The Pakistan Daily tweeted quoting sources. The Pakistan Daily is a digital news portal in Pakistan mainly reporting about the political updates of Pakistan. However, there has been no official confirmation of Imran Khan being added to the no-fly list.

This comes a day after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government is considering imposing a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the incidents that took place on May 9, Dawn reported.

The Pakistani news channel, Geo News sources reported over 600 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and former assembly members including Chairman.

According to sources within the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), the names of the PTI leaders and its party chief have been added for their involvement in the May 9 violence.

The names have been added to the FIA's Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent them from going abroad, added the sources.

The former prime minister's wife Bushra Bibi's name has also been added to the list. The list includes Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bokhari, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal, reported Geo News.

The sources further claimed that some of the PTI leaders and office bearers tried leaving the country in the last three days, however, they were stopped at the airports.

