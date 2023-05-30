Imran Khan Summoned Over May 9 Attack On Jinnah House

PTI party workers on May 9 barged into the Jinnah House and set it on fire.

A joint investigation team probing the violent attack on the historic Corps Commander House or the Jinnah House in Lahore on May 9 has summoned former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has been asked to appear before the JIT at 4 pm at the Qilla Gujjar police headquarters in Lahore. He has been called for questioning in a case registered with the Sarwar Road police station against the attack.

Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) was torched by arsonists following the anti-government protests against the arrest of former prime minister Khan on May 9.

A large number of PTI party workers May 9 barged into the Jinnah House and set it on fire after vandalising it.

A joint investigation team (JIT) - formed by the Punjab interim government to probe arson attacks on Jinnah House and the Askari Corporate Tower in Lahore on May 9 - summoned Khan on Tuesday, sources were quoted as saying by the Geo News.

Khan's arrest sparked days of street protests after which the PTI leaders' exodus started, as security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on civil and military institutions.

At least eight people were killed in the violent protests in the country.

The violent protesters torched a static plane in the Mianwali district of Punjab, the hometown of Khan and attacked the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The mob stormed the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time. According to police over a dozen military installations were vandalised or torched during the two-day violent protests.

The JIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kamran Adil has asked the former prime minister - who was removed from office via a vote of no-confidence in April last year - to appear before the probe body at 4 pm.

The JIT will grill Khan in connection with the May 9 riots. The Punjab Home Department has constituted 10 different JITs to probe into the attacks and violent protests on May 9, which the army dubbed "Black Day".

The deposed prime minister was nominated in several FIRs lodged at different police stations in the province, the report added.

After receiving the notice from the JIT, Khan has consulted with his legal team but it could not be decided yet whether the PTI chairman will appear before the probe body or not, the report added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)