Imran Khan Gets Bail, Day After Pak Supreme Court Called Arrest "Illegal"

Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan was granted two weeks of bail by Islamabad High Court on Friday in a corruption case, a day after the Supreme Court called his arrest "invalid and unlawful".

The Islamabad High Court upheld Mr Khan's arrest but a three-member Supreme Court bench on Thursday had declared his detention "illegal" and ordered his immediate release.

The Friday hearing was delayed for nearly two hours due to security reasons.

Mr Khan, who was ousted as Prime Minister last April, was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued an arrest warrant against him.

The arrest by paramilitary Rangers triggered deadly clashes across the country, prompting the deployment of the Army.