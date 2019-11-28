Imran Khan Chairs Meeting To Discuss Pak Army Chief's Tenure Extension

The Pakistan government's legal team briefed Mr Khan and his Cabinet over court's objections (File)

With Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's 3-year extension in limbo, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired an emergency Cabinet meeting along with the top general to discuss the legal implications of a major Pakistan's Supreme Court ruling on Thursday and possible scenarios.

In an unusual move, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended until Wednesday the government notification of August 19, reappointing Mr Bajwa, who was due to retire on November 29, for another three-year term as the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

The Pakistan government's legal team briefed Mr Khan and his Cabinet over objections raised by the court during Wednesday's hearing, The Express Tribune reported.

Mr Bajwa also attended the meeting being held at the PM Office, Express News and Dawn News reported.

The high-level meeting is called to consult on amendments made in rules of the Army Act, the reports said.

The Pakistan Supreme Court after hearing the matter on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the case until Thursday.

The three-year term of Mr Bajwa as the COAS is ending on Thursday at midnight. He will be able to continue his service as the COAS if the Supreme Court decides the case in his favour before Nov 29, Dawn News said.

Soon after the surprise move by the Supreme Court, the Cabinet approved a new notification for "extending" the tenure of Mr Bajwa, hours after the Supreme Court suspended a notification issued by the government on August 19, raising legal questions regarding his reappointment as the COAS.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.