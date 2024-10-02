"Improved Me Quite A Bit": Giorgia Meloni Calls Out Viral Fake Lingerie Photo

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has publicly pushed back against a sexually explicit deepfake image of her circulating online, saying the incident shows how artificial intelligence can be weaponised to mislead and damage reputations.

On Tuesday, the Italian premier posted the altered image on her Facebook page to expose it, alongside a screenshot of a user identified as "Roberto," who had reshared it with the claim that she should be "ashamed." Meloni used the moment to caution users about amplifying unverified content.

"Deepfakes are a dangerous tool because they can deceive, manipulate and target anyone. I can defend myself. Many others cannot," she warned in her Facebook post.

"I must admit that whoever created them, at least in the attached case, has also improved me quite a bit. But the fact remains that, just to attack and invent falsehoods, nowadays anything at all is used", she added.

Girano in questi giorni diverse mie foto false, generate con l'intelligenza artificiale e spacciate per vere da qualche solerte oppositore.



Devo riconoscere che chi le ha realizzate, almeno nel caso in allegato, mi ha anche migliorata parecchio. Ma resta il fatto che, pur di… pic.twitter.com/or44qru2qj — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 5, 2026

While the image itself was fabricated, Meloni suggested the intent behind it was clear, to discredit her through falsehoods. She noted that although the manipulation portrayed her in a more flattering light, the broader issue was far more serious.

"But the fact remains that, just to attack and invent falsehoods, nowadays anything at all is used," she wrote.

It remains uncertain whether she will pursue legal action, though several commenters urged her to report the matter to authorities.

Meloni launched a libel suit two years ago against a man from Sardinia who is accused of making deepfake pornographic images using her face and posting them online. The case continues.

The fight against the risks posed by AI and deepfakes has become a central plank of the agenda of Meloni's far-right government.

Last September, Italy became the first EU country to approve a comprehensive law regulating the use of AI, introducing prison terms for those who deploy the technology to cause harm — including the creation of deepfakes — and placing limits on children's access.

Meloni's government said the legislation, aligned with the bloc's landmark EU AI Act, marked a decisive step in shaping how artificial intelligence was developed and used across the country.