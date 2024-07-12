'I'M The Most Qualified Person To Run For President': Biden At Key Press Meet

Joe Biden said that he will beat Donald Trump again in Presidential elections.

US President Joe Biden said Thursday he was the "most qualified" American to take on Donald Trump in November's presidential election as he faced growing calls from within his own party to step down.

"I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once, and I will beat him again," Biden said, adding that he is "not in this for my legacy" but to "complete the job I started."

