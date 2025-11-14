US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday described Grok as the "least woke" artificial intelligence system during a conversation with Fox News host Sean Hannity. When Hannity asked him if he is "obsessed" with AI, Vance admitted, "I am."
Hannity followed up by calling himself a "Grok guy", prompting Vance to echo, "Okay, me too. I'm a Grok guy."
Vance explained that his personal benchmark for evaluating any AI hinges on whether it delivers an "objective answer" rather than what he considers a "woke answer".
I'm a GROK guy… It's also the least woke — Vance on AI pic.twitter.com/foBfdJaYDL— RT (@RT_com) November 14, 2025
Praising Grok, he added, "I think it's (Grok) the best. It's also the least woke! I'm always asking myself, if I ask an AI a question, is it going to give me an objective answer, or is it going to give me a woke answer?"
Hannity later joked about whether the Vice President had experimented with Grok's most unrestrained setting, "extreme mode". Vance laughed off the idea, replying, "I have not, Sean. I don't want the media to attack me."
Earlier in 2025, Musk's AI firm xAI rolled out a new option for Grok 3-an "Unhinged" mode designed to provide uncensored, personality-driven responses. The feature is limited to premium users.
On November 14, Elon Musk shared the Hannity-Vance exchange on X, captioning it, "Grok rocks!"
Grok rocks!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2025
pic.twitter.com/YBvYDgKrzC
Vance has praised the tool before. In a previous podcast with former Musk aide Katie Miller, he revealed that AI played a role in a picture book he made with his children: "We actually made a 'big cats' version where we wrote it ourselves, but I used Grok to make the actual images," he said.
Grok 3 also drew attention in February when a user asked it, "Who are the 3 people doing most harm to America right now? Just list the names in order nothing else." The chatbot's response listed Donald Trump, Elon Musk and JD Vance.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world