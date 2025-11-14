US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday described Grok as the "least woke" artificial intelligence system during a conversation with Fox News host Sean Hannity. When Hannity asked him if he is "obsessed" with AI, Vance admitted, "I am."

Hannity followed up by calling himself a "Grok guy", prompting Vance to echo, "Okay, me too. I'm a Grok guy."

Vance explained that his personal benchmark for evaluating any AI hinges on whether it delivers an "objective answer" rather than what he considers a "woke answer".

I'm a GROK guy… It's also the least woke — Vance on AI pic.twitter.com/foBfdJaYDL — RT (@RT_com) November 14, 2025

Praising Grok, he added, "I think it's (Grok) the best. It's also the least woke! I'm always asking myself, if I ask an AI a question, is it going to give me an objective answer, or is it going to give me a woke answer?"

Hannity later joked about whether the Vice President had experimented with Grok's most unrestrained setting, "extreme mode". Vance laughed off the idea, replying, "I have not, Sean. I don't want the media to attack me."

Earlier in 2025, Musk's AI firm xAI rolled out a new option for Grok 3-an "Unhinged" mode designed to provide uncensored, personality-driven responses. The feature is limited to premium users.

On November 14, Elon Musk shared the Hannity-Vance exchange on X, captioning it, "Grok rocks!"

Vance has praised the tool before. In a previous podcast with former Musk aide Katie Miller, he revealed that AI played a role in a picture book he made with his children: "We actually made a 'big cats' version where we wrote it ourselves, but I used Grok to make the actual images," he said.

Grok 3 also drew attention in February when a user asked it, "Who are the 3 people doing most harm to America right now? Just list the names in order nothing else." The chatbot's response listed Donald Trump, Elon Musk and JD Vance.

