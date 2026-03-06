"If You Have Kids...": Explicit Roblox Video Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video circulating on the gaming platform Roblox has triggered a fresh wave of criticism against the company, with parents questioning how explicit content continues to appear on a platform widely used by children. The clip, which has been shared widely on social media, allegedly shows characters engaging in explicit sexual activity inside a user-created game world. The video has shocked many parents who believed the platform to be child-friendly.

Roblox is one of the most popular online gaming platforms in the world, particularly among younger audiences. The service allows users to create their own mini-games and virtual environments using simple development tools, which other players can then explore. With millions of user-generated worlds and more than 70 million daily users globally, the platform has become a digital playground for children and teenagers.

Roblox has not responded to the issue so far.

The latest controversy comes amid growing scrutiny from regulators. In Australia, communications minister Anika Wells has demanded answers from Roblox after reports of grooming, sexualised content and other harmful material appearing on the platform. Australia's eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant has also warned that authorities remain "highly concerned" about the potential exploitation of children online.

Investigations by journalists have previously documented troubling behaviour inside the platform's virtual worlds. In one case reported by The Guardian, a reporter posing as an eight-year-old girl encountered cyberbullying, sexualised avatars and harassment within days of joining the platform - despite parental safety settings being enabled.

The latest viral clip has reignited debate among parents online.

Some argue the problem lies not just with the company but also with how children use the platform.

"You realise that kids make the worlds and the characters. This is not the Roblox designers doing this. It's the kids who play it. Parents should be involved in what their kids do online," one user wrote on X.

Others say the risks are too high. "I stopped letting my kid play Roblox about three months ago when I learned it wasn't kid friendly like you would imagine," another parent said.

"If you're a parent and you have kids, get them off of Roblox," a third user said.

The controversy highlights a broader challenge facing online platforms: How to moderate vast amounts of user-generated content in spaces where millions of children are active.

As scrutiny intensifies, regulators in several countries are now examining whether stronger safeguards - or stricter age restrictions - are needed to prevent young players from being exposed to harmful material online.