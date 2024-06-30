Melania Trump's Deal With Donald Trump If He Becomes President

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the US Presidential poll, has been busy with the 2024 US Election Campaign. But if the 78-year-old becomes the President, he might not see his wife Melania Trump much in action.

Melania Trump has made a deal with the former US President, reported Page Six.

“Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7,” a source was quoted as saying.

The report added that the former First Lady has made the deal as she wants to spend more time with her son Barron Trump. The 18-year-old will reportedly move to a University soon in New York City, and Melania Trump wants to help him adjust to the new life.

“She's a hands-on mother, and is already planning to spend part of every month — and potentially every week — in NYC,” the source added.

The source continued, “Barron has never been completely on his own before — and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close… The added attention he'll get if his father is president worries Melania who is also concerned about the reaction at his school over Barron's ever-present Secret Service [detail].”

Melania Trump has been “ an extremely protective mother” and she “even pushed back on the idea that Barron would serve as a Republican delegate to the [Republican National Convention] from Florida,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are polling neck and neck ahead of the November 5 vote as they attempt to woo any Americans still fine-tuning their decision.