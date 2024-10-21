Advertisement

'Idea Of Giving Back To Society Dates Back To Ancient Times': M3M's Payal Kanodiya

Ms Kanodia said her organisation designs projects that empowers communities to lead.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
'Idea Of Giving Back To Society Dates Back To Ancient Times': M3M's Payal Kanodiya
New Delhi:

The idea of giving back to society dates back to ancient times, M3M Foundation's Chairperson and Trustee Payal Kanodia said while listing the various initiatives undertaken by her organisation.

Speaking at NDTV World Summit 2024, Ms Kanodia said Sarvodaya, a program that looks at integrated village development, covers 82 villages in Haryana's Nuh. It looks at building smart villages, holding people responsible for developing their areas and starting initiatives. She also listed other programs that look at holistic development of underprivileged families, education, art, literature, sports and scholarships to children who want to establish enterprises in social sector.

Another initiative Van Jeevan was developed with the aim of protecting an entire ecosystem. The first project started at Tipeshwar santuary near Nagpur, when local people were roped in to install solar water pumps after reports of tigers suffering in the heat. It then expanded to Koluchur near to Jim Corbett and will now be taken to Pilibhit.

Ms Kanodia said her organisation designs projects that empowers communities to lead. She added that more public-private partnership is needed to allow best use of government initiatives.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV World Summit 2024, NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century, M3M
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
"Believe In Economic Policies Of This Government": Pernod Ricard India Official Prasanna Mohile To NDTV
'Idea Of Giving Back To Society Dates Back To Ancient Times': M3M's Payal Kanodiya
US Woman Jailed For Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend Over False $30 Million Inheritance
Next Article
US Woman Jailed For Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend Over False $30 Million Inheritance
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com