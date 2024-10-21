'Idea Of Giving Back To Society Dates Back To Ancient Times': M3M's Payal Kanodiya

The idea of giving back to society dates back to ancient times, M3M Foundation's Chairperson and Trustee Payal Kanodia said while listing the various initiatives undertaken by her organisation.

Speaking at NDTV World Summit 2024, Ms Kanodia said Sarvodaya, a program that looks at integrated village development, covers 82 villages in Haryana's Nuh. It looks at building smart villages, holding people responsible for developing their areas and starting initiatives. She also listed other programs that look at holistic development of underprivileged families, education, art, literature, sports and scholarships to children who want to establish enterprises in social sector.

Another initiative Van Jeevan was developed with the aim of protecting an entire ecosystem. The first project started at Tipeshwar santuary near Nagpur, when local people were roped in to install solar water pumps after reports of tigers suffering in the heat. It then expanded to Koluchur near to Jim Corbett and will now be taken to Pilibhit.

Ms Kanodia said her organisation designs projects that empowers communities to lead. She added that more public-private partnership is needed to allow best use of government initiatives.