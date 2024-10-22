Budget Social Work Like Monthly Expenses: Philanthropist Nidarshana Gowani

Like monthly electricity bills and a monthly budget for shopping, people should also earmark funds on a regular basis for social work, Nidarshana Gowani, founder of Ankhibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, advised.

Ms Gowani detailed the work her organisation does for tribals, transgenders, sex workers and for making the HPV vaccine reach maximum benefactors. "Transgenders have their woes. They are getting educated, they are often back dancers in music videos. But they complain about not getting their rights, or access to schemes or employment equitably," she said at the NDTV World Summit 2024.

Sex workers also live far from their home and work to care for their parents and educate their children, she said. "We do fixed deposits for them from the post office, which mature in three years. Those funds can be used by the sex workers to start businesses," Ms Gowani said.

Ms Gowani said technology plays an important role in making philanthropic initiatives reach the people, while also making the youth aware about the sufferings of people and how we need to give back to the society. She added that charity begins at home and imparting values of giving to children at home imprints on their personality. "The social work you do will be carried on as legacy by your kids," she said.