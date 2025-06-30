"Everybody's Shot Up Here": Police Radio Reveals Horror Of Idaho Shooting

At least two firefighters, responding to a brush fire in Idaho's Kootenai County, were killed on Sunday after being ambushed by an unknown gunman. Authorities said a third firefighter was undergoing surgery, and the number of wounded remained unclear. The suspected shooter was later found dead. A chilling audio clip from the scene has now surfaced.

"Right now there's an active shooter zone," an officer is heard shouting on police radio. "Everybody's shot up here." He yells, "Stop, get out of the way."

The firefight occurred in the Canfield Mountain Natural Area near Coeur d'Alene. Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with what officials initially believed to be one or more suspects hidden in dense brush, as per AFP.

Hours later, a SWAT team discovered a dead man near a firearm on Canfield Mountain. Authorities later confirmed it was the shooter and that he acted alone.

"Based on preliminary information we believe that was the only shooter," Kootenai County Sheriff Richard Norris told a news conference, adding "there is no threat to the community at this time."

The shelter-in-place order for the area was later lifted and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said more information would be released later.

"We now have two deaths. We have an unknown amount of casualties. We still have civilians that are coming off of that mountain... We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak," Sheriff Robert Norris said earlier in the day.

He described the gunman as "well-prepared" and hidden in "heavy brush," armed with high-powered rifles. Officers had been instructed to neutralise the suspect if possible, "As soon as somebody has a clear shot, I encourage them to take that shot," the sheriff said.

The fire that initially drew the responders is still burning. Officials have warned nearby residents to remain alert in case further action is needed.

Local reporter Alexandra Duggan, speaking to CNN, said a procession is being prepared to transport the fallen firefighters from Coeur d'Alene to Spokane. "They were local," she said. "The procession will be sombre, reflecting that."