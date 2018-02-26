"I'd Have Run In" Even Without A Gun, Says Trump On Florida Shooting Donald Trump has criticized an armed deputy who failed to intervene in the February 14 Parkland mass shooting, suggesting he was a "coward"

34 Shares EMAIL PRINT Donald Trump has said the armed deputy should have rushed in when firing started (AFP) Washington: President Donald Trump said Monday he would have rushed inside the Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead earlier this month, whether or not he was armed at the time.



"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," Trump told a group of state governors gathered at the White House.



"And I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too," said the US president, while adding: "You never know until you're tested."



Trump has vocally criticized an armed deputy who failed to intervene in the February 14 Parkland mass shooting, suggesting he was a "coward."



