Harvard Violated Civil Rights of Jewish, Israeli Students, Trump Officials Say

The Trump administration said a US investigation found that Harvard University violated civil rights law in its treatment of Jewish and Israeli students, further endangering federal funding for the school.

"Harvard has been in some cases deliberately indifferent, and in others has been a willful participant in antisemitic harassment of Jewish students, faculty, and staff," the government said in a letter Monday to the university's president, Alan Garber. "Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources."

The finding ramps up pressure on the oldest and richest US university less than two weeks after President Donald Trump said he was nearing a deal with the school following months of attacking it. His administration has scrapped more than $2.6 billion in federal research funding for Harvard, threatened the school's tax-exempt status and sought to prevent it from enrolling foreign students.

In the letter to Harvard, officials including Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon didn't specify the additional financial penalties the administration is considering. But the government has other levers it can pull, including Pell Grants for low-income students and access to the federal student-loan program, which at Harvard is used mostly by graduate students.

Harvard said it strongly disagreed with the government's findings. The school said it "has made significant strides to combat bigotry, hate and bias" and remains committed to ensuring that Jewish and Israeli students can thrive on campus.

"Antisemitism is a serious problem and no matter the context, it is unacceptable," the university said. "Harvard has taken substantive, proactive steps to address the root causes of antisemitism in its community."

As Trump has ramped up his attacks, Harvard has fired back by suing the government for freezing federal funding and trying to ban foreign enrollment. Garber, who is Jewish, has questioned the administration's interest in working together to confront antisemitism and Harvard has accused the government of making "unconstitutional demands" that would devastate academic freedom.

Campus Protests

In its investigation, the government said the "majority of Jewish students reported experiencing negative bias or discrimination on campus, while a quarter felt physically unsafe." The letter referenced the prevalence of pro-Palestinian campus protests in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 and the Jewish state's retaliatory response in Gaza, and said Harvard failed to adequately discipline students who broke university rules.

The government letter was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The White House has for months made Harvard its primary target in its effort to reshape higher education. While the government initially accused Harvard of fostering antisemitism, the attack has expanded to include accusations of political bias and for promoting diversity initiatives in hiring and admissions.

The fight with Harvard is part of a broader campaign influenced by Trump adviser and deputy chief of staff of policy Stephen Miller. The administration has also gone after top colleges including Columbia, Cornell and Northwestern.

University of Virginia President James Ryan said last week he quit instead of fighting the US government amid a Trump administration probe of the school's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Harvard initially wouldn't negotiate with the White House as Garber accused the administration of trying to regulate the intellectual conditions at the university. The school, which issued defiant statements about its independence, has been forced to cut staff and rein in spending due to the multiple government actions.

Trump suggested a deal was in the works earlier this month, saying Harvard had engaged in talks with administration officials to resolve the standoff.

"They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right," Trump posted to Truth Social on June 20. "If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be 'mindbogglingly' HISTORIC, and very good for our Country."

The school meanwhile has issued reports on antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias on campus, with Garber apologizing "for the moments when we failed to meet the high expectations we rightfully set for our community." He's also acknowledged recently experiencing antisemitism at Harvard himself.

