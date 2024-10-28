Iceland's Volcanic Site Reopens For Visitors After Almost A Year, But, With A Warning

Iceland's volcanic landscape has drawn many visitors to Grindavik, now open to the public for the first time since its last significant eruption. But authorities are urging visitors to exercise caution considering the country's meteorological office's prediction of another eruption as early as November.

Gunnar Schram, the police chief for Sudurnes, the Reykjanes peninsula's region, reflects on the unique fascination active volcanoes hold for tourists. "Many tourists that come to Iceland have never even seen lava up close," he told The Guardian.

Volcanoes in the Reykjanes peninsula have erupted six times since last December. Despite the risks, the site has become a magnet for adventure seekers eager to experience the raw power of nature firsthand.

While parts of Grindavik are accessible, the site remains a danger zone. Visitors explore at their own risk, with children advised to stay away. The ground continues to emit steam, and temperatures just one metre below the surface can reach 800 degree C. Mr Schram remarked, "If it weren't for the barriers around Grindavik, most of the town would be under lava today. It's not hard to see that people have interest in that."

Despite its ghost town status, with a community of 3,800 displaced due to volcanic activity, only about 50 tourists are currently visiting the area each day. Local businesses, such as Grindavik Guesthouse, have reopened to accommodate the few adventurers drawn to the empty streets and surrounding lava fields.

Grindavik's volcanic scenery is even more appealing now due to warnings from the Icelandic Meteorological Office about ongoing magma buildup beneath the Svartsengi area. They expect a new eruption by early November. Increased seismic activity has been recorded, indicating potential magma movement and raising the likelihood of another eruption.

This year has seen a considerable uptick in tourism, with over 1.7 million visitors between January and September. The Icelandic tourist board reassures travellers that the country is safe but warns against venturing off marked paths.

"We have people, mostly foreigners, running across fresh lava and getting too close to the crater," Dagbjartur Brynjarsson, a safety specialist with the board, warned. "If something happens, no one will come and get you."

The recent eruptions have raised concerns about climate change's impact on Iceland's geological stability, with increasing global temperatures potentially influencing volcanic activity.