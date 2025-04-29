Advertisement

Greenland Sees Partial Telecoms Blackout, Possibly Linked To Spain Power Outage

The affected areas on Greenland were located in the north and south of the vast Arctic territory.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Greenland Sees Partial Telecoms Blackout, Possibly Linked To Spain Power Outage
There was a massive power outage in Spain and Portugal on Monday

Parts of Greenland were deprived on Monday evening of phone, SMS and internet connections, possibly linked to a massive power outage on the Iberian Peninsula, the operator said.

"Right now there is no contact with our equipment in Maspalomas in Spain, which we rely on to supply customers in the satellite area," operator Tusass said at around 9:00 pm (2200 GMT on Monday).

"We are investigating whether there is a connection between the major power outage that Spain is/has been hit by," it said.

By Tuesday morning, electricity had been restored to most of Spain and Portugal.

The affected areas on Greenland were located in the north and south of the vast Arctic territory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Power Outrage, Spain, Greenland
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now