Canadian film director James Cameron has expressed his concern about the dangers of the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), emphasising that his 1984 sci-fi blockbuster 'The Terminator' should have served as a warning. In an interview with CTV News, the renowned director shared his belief that the "weaponisation" of AI could lead to catastrophic consequences.

When asked about the possibility of artificial intelligence causing the extinction of humanity, a fear shared by some industry leaders, Mr Cameron said that he absolutely shares their concern. "I absolutely share their concern. I warned you guys in 1984 and you didn't listen," he told the outlet, referring to his film 'The Terminator', which revolves around a cybernetic assassin created by an intelligent supercomputer known as Skynet.

According to Mr Cameron, the biggest danger lies in the weaponisation of the new technology. "I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI. And if we don't build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it'll escalate."

In Mr Cameron's vision of AI on the battlefield, computers might operate so rapidly that humans would be unable to intervene, eliminating the possibility of peace talks or armistice. Dealing with such technology requires a focus on de-escalation, but the director said he doubts that AI systems would adhere to such principles.

Mr Cameron has previously expressed similar concerns, acknowledging that while AI has its advantages, it could also lead to disastrous consequences and potentially spell the end of the world. He has even speculated that sentient computers might already be manipulating the world "without our knowledge, with total control over all media and information".

Leading experts in the field have also echoed these warnings. Tech giants like OpenAI and Google's DeepMind, along with academics, lawmakers, and entrepreneurs, have called for measures to mitigate the risks associated with AI. They stress that addressing these concerns should be a global priority on par with addressing pandemics and nuclear war risks.

An open letter signed by over 1,000 experts and executives, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, has urged for a six-month pause on training powerful AI systems until their positive effects can be assured and risks managed. These concerns stem from the belief that AI could pose profound risks to society and humanity at large.