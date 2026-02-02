"I Have A Crush On You": Inside Emails In Epstein Files Related To Bill Clinton

New details about Jeffrey Epstein and his long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell's communication with former US President Bill Clinton's staff have emerged in the latest tranche of files related to the serial sex offender. This comes ahead of the expected House contempt vote against the Clintons after they defied a subpoena to testify as part of the panel's investigation into the convicted sex offender.

The communication between Clinton's staff and Epstein and Maxwell includes sometimes-lewd email exchanges, CNN reported.

The more than three million documents released on Friday include frequent communication between Maxwell and those in Clinton's staff between 2001 and 2004. Maxwell currently remains lodged in prison for sex trafficking.

Interestingly, an analysis by CNN reveals that Clinton travelled along with his staffers on Epstein's private plane at least 16 times during this period.

Flight logs unveiled during Maxwell's 2021 sex-trafficking trial show that the former US President was onboard Epstein's private jet for both domestic and international trips. He was often accompanied by Epstein and Maxwell. A few of those journeys were part of extensive international trips with multiple stops.

An earlier batch of Epstein files showed never-before-seen photographs of Clinton and Epstein together. A photograph of a shirtless Clinton in a hot tub with a person, whom a Department of Justice official described as the “victim” of Epstein's sexual abuse, also came to light.

This week, the Republican-led House is expected to vote to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for failing to testify.

In Maxwell's emails, names of Clinton's staffers are often redacted and show only “WJC” in the email recipient or sender line. This might refer to William J Clinton's office post-presidency.

As per CNN, a majority of the communication is related to travel and dining logistics, including last-minute invites to the former US president. One email from April 2003 shows Maxwell writing to a redacted Clinton office mail address: “Glad you are coming to the dinner – JE says do you think Clinton would like to come - let me know.”

At times, Maxwell was even flirtatious in her emails to the redacted Clinton office email addresses. In one of the exchanges, Maxwell wrote that she told a tabloid what a “'super stud' you are and how I have a crush on you and how you are hung like a horse and—well, you get the picture. Hope you don't mind!”

In another email from 2002, a person whose name is redacted wrote to Maxwell, “Went home with someone I have before, a 40-year-old blonde big-booby widow, if you can believe that. I really need to stop drinking.”

Clinton's spokesman Angel Urena said the former US president did not send any of the emails.

“I can't confirm whose it was, I can only tell you whose it wasn't: Bill Clinton,” Urena told the news outlet. “I'd say he has never emailed, but in truth he has done so twice in his life, both as president. Once to former astronaut and Senator John Glenn while he was orbiting the Earth aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, and another to the US troops serving in the Adriatic.”

The recently released documents further highlight a list of sexual abuse accusations against the current US President, Donald Trump, from unverified tips. These are believed to have been compiled by the Justice Department during last summer. In that list, there are also allegations against Clinton.

The two of them have denied any wrongdoing.