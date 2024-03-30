'I Don't Sit By The Doors': Joe Biden Jokes About Turbulent Boeing

Joe Biden's remark comes at a time when Boeing is facing scrutiny over series of mishaps (File/AFP)

US President Joe Biden joked about steering clear of the doors on his Air Force One - a Boeing jet - as the aviation giant deals with a series of mid-flight mishaps, the New York Post reported.

"I don't sit by the door," quipped the 81-year-old President, followed by a quick disclaimer, "I'm only kidding. I shouldn't joke about that." His remarks came during a high-dollar campaign fundraiser at the Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Biden was responding to a question from CBS "Late Show" host Steven Colbert about whether Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tightened the bolts on the presidential plane before Biden's trip to New York City.

The remark brought a moment of levity to the fundraiser and underscored broader concerns about aviation safety and Boeing's ongoing challenges, the New York Post report said.

Boeing is facing increased scrutiny following a series of mid-flight incidents. The troubles began with a mid-air door blowout on a Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines on January 5, leading to the grounding of all 737 Max 9s by the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA. A probe revealed missing bolts from the rear door of the Alaska Airlines jet, adding to concerns about Boeing's safety protocols.

Shortly after, a Boeing aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Japan due to a crack in the cockpit window, further denting the company's reputation.

In another incident, a Delta Airlines-operated Boeing 757 lost its front tire as it took off from Atlanta International Airport for Bogota in Colombia, triggering alarm about the reliability of Boeing aircraft.

Adding to the string of mishaps, a UK passenger noticed pieces of tape on the exterior of a Boeing 787 during a flight to India, raising further concerns about maintenance standards. Earlier this month, a United Airlines Boeing 777-300 experienced a midair fuel leak, forcing an emergency landing. Amid the challenges, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced his decision to step down at the end of the year, reflecting the company's turbulent period.

