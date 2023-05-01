''I Call It Being Seasoned:'' Joe Biden Jokes About His Age At White House Event

The President laughed off jokes about his age and took digs at his critics

At the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday, US President Joe Biden displayed his humorous and witty side as he laughed off jokes about his age and took digs at some of his biggest critics, BBC reported.

Notably, the dinner is an annual affair that is being held since 1920 and marks the attendance of Washington's political and media elites. The dinner is an opportunity for journalists and politicians to come together and share a lighthearted evening, often poking fun at themselves. This time, the event was headlined by 'Daily Show' correspondent Roy Wood Jr and hosted inside the Washington Hilton.

While addressing jokes about his age, the president took a dig at New York Times for treating him differently from his predecessor, Donald Trump. He said, "Look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue. It's on everyone's mind, by everyone I mean the New York Times.''

Mr Biden also targeted media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, and joked that he was friends with one of the US founding fathers, James Madison, Forbes reported. ''I like Rupert Murdoch. You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch. That's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?"

''Call me old, I call it being seasoned. You say I am ancient, I say I'm wise" Mr Biden added and then joked, ''You say I'm over the hill, Don Lemon would say, 'That's a man in his prime,'' referring to the CNN anchor who was fired following his sexist and ageist comments made against Nikki Haley.

Watch the video here:

Biden roasts Don Lemon at #WHCD, while taking on age issue plaguing his 2024 re-election:



"Call me old? I call it being seasoned. You say I'm ancient. I say I'm wise. You say I'm over the hill. Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime." pic.twitter.com/G9kbQoXCRO — ⚡️Daniel (@TheDancuso) April 30, 2023

''CNN was like, ‘Wow! Do they actually have $787 million? Whoa!'' he added.

Several celebrities turned out for the dinner, including Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend, Julia Fox, Winnie Harlow, and Fran Drescher. Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance.

Last week, President Biden announced he will seek a second White House term in 2024. He launched his pitch in a video released by his new campaign team, in which he declared it is his job to defend American democracy. Mr Biden said he was still fighting to save American democracy from Republican "extremists."

Mr Biden, who is currently 80 and the oldest person to be president, would be 82 on inauguration day if elected to a second term, and 86 at the end of a second term. Sixty-one per cent of registered Democrats in a poll said he was too old to work in government.