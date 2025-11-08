How Zohran Mamdani Could Go From A One-Bedroom Home To A Mayoral Mansion

Zohran Mamdani, New York's mayor-elect, and his wife, Rama Duwaji, currently live in a one-bedroom rental apartment. Speaking on 'The New Yorker Radio Hour', he said, "My wife and I have just talked about the fact that a one-bedroom is a little too small for us now." He also detailed how the sink in their apartment leaked, and he spent one morning blanketing the floor with towels.

However, if he decides to move into the 226-year-old mayoral mansion on the Upper East Side, not only will he not have any more plumbing issues troubling him, but he will also have a sprawling 11,000-square-foot home with gleaming mirrors, chandeliers, faux mahogany doors, a huge lawn lined with apple and fig trees, and a vegetable garden.

34-year-old Mamdani has still not decided if he would move to Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of New York City. He said during an interview, "I don't yet have an answer on where I'm going to be living, but I can tell you where I'm going to be working, and that's City Hall."

Mamdani's current 800-square-foot apartment boasts of heat and hot water included in the rent – a requirement by the New York City law – and although there is no washer or dryer in the apartment, there is a communal laundry room in the building. Constructed in 1929, his building also has an elevator, which is a rarity in Astoria.

On the other hand, Gracie Mansion offers views of the East River from its veranda. There is an entertaining room with a grand fireplace and a sitting and dining room with wallpaper depicting Parisian gardens where mayors can eat meals prepared by a full-time Gracie chef.

Astoria is an affordable neighbourhood with young people and families settling in, whereas the Upper East Side is home to some of the world's most famous museums and bars.

On the safety front, Gracie's has a high fence, with cameras and police officers stationed outside.

According to the New York Times, it's the heavy security and gathering space that makes almost all mayors choose the Gracie Mansion ultimately.

