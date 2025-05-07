How World Leaders Reacted To Indian Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan

India attacked nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) early on Wednesday following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month. At least eight people were killed in the missile attack, according to Pakistan, which said it had begun retaliating in a major escalation between the nuclear-armed rivals. The Indian army also said that three civilians had been killed overnight by artillery fired by Pakistan's army along the Line of Control border.

Defence Ministry, in a statement, said its "precision" strikes on "terrorist camps" were following up on its "commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable."

Reacting to the rising India-Pakistan tensions, US President Donald Trump called it a shame and hoped that it would end "very quickly."

"It's a shame, we just heard about it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time."

The US president added: "I just hope it ends very quickly."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X he was "monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely" while adding that Washington will continue to engage the nuclear-armed Asian neighbours towards a "peaceful resolution."

The Indian Embassy in Washington said Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke with Rubio and briefed him about India's military actions.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was very concerned about Indian military operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, his spokesperson said on Tuesday while calling for maximum military restraint from India and Pakistan.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and the international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries," the spokesperson said.

"The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan."

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, asked India and Pakistan “to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace,” according to a statement from UAE Deputy Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“His Highness reaffirmed that diplomacy and dialogue remain the most effective means of peacefully resolving crises, and achieving the shared aspirations of nations for peace, stability, and prosperity,” the statement read.

Indian Strike On Pakistan

Indian forces targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT's in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab, they said.

A Pakistani armed forces spokesperson confirmed tothe BBC in an interview that the IAF had targeted Bahawalpur and Muridke.

India has categorically stated that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India's action comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.