How Taylor Swift Concert Ticket Helped Philippine Woman Get Europe Visa

The woman was denied a Schengen Visa on her first attempt.

In a rare incident, a woman from the Philippines whose Schengen visa was initially rejected, convinced authorities to overturn their decision by showing them her Taylor Swift concert tickets. The woman was denied entry into the Schengen territory on the first attempt.

The Schengen Visa is a special visa that allows you to travel freely within the Schengen Area - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and several other countries in Europe.

While reapplying for the visa, she had to convince the authorities that she would leave the territory before her visa expires, since she had tickets for Swift's Singapore concert in March. After the woman attached the Taylor Swift concert tickets in the mail, the authorities approved her visa.

The incident came to light after a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the screenshot of the woman's Reddit post, where she narrated the incident.

Sharing the screenshots the user wrote, “A girl from Reddit got her Schengen Visa rejected. On the second go, she needed more strong reasons to prove that she would leave the visiting country after the trip was done. So she added a copy of Taylor Swift show tix happening in her home country & visa actually got approved.”

The text on the first screenshot read, “I just wanna share that I got denied in my first attempt. The comment was they don't think I'll leave the Schengen territory before the Visa expires. So when I reapplied, I said that I'd leave because I would attend Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore and attached the email confirmation lol. I am not sure if Mother Taylor's power will work, but lol. I'm sorry, but how dare you assume that I'd work there? (Just joking).”

Later, in another Reddit post, the woman posted an update, wherein she revealed that her visa was processed in just three business days after she mentioned the Taylor Swift concert.

The text read, “I filed (the application on) December 21. December 22, 27, and 28 are the processing days. Yesterday January 4, I was asked to visit the embassy because I needed to sign a document. I thought it was a denial letter. But it was a letter asking me to report back to the embassy 10 days after the visa expires. Mother Taylor did her magic.”

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour includes six shows in Singapore in March 2024, as per BBC. Several reports also claim that Taylor Swift's concert has also sparked a tourism boom in Southeast Asia, as fans are competing for about 3,30,000 seats that went on sale last July.