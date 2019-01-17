How Meghan Markle Responded to 'You Are Fat' Comment

"You are a fat lady", one of the woman pointed to Meghan Markle recently.

Seems like even the Royals have awkward encounters. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is expecting her first child, was recently called a ''fat lady''. Her reply to the comment was quite sporty.

The Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday paid a visit to staff, volunteers and beneficiaries at one of her four new patronages, Mayhew, an animal welfare organisation that works towards improving the lives of dogs, cats and people locally and internationally, reported E! Online.

The royal wore a chic monochromatic look with a cashmere coat layered over a maternity beige knit dress coupled with nude heels and a beige tote.

She met the volunteers and those impacted by Mayhew's work. One bold compliment, however, caught her attention.

A woman named McEachrom said, "What a lovely lady you are. May God bless you."

"And you're a fat lady!" she added, referring to the Duchess of Sussex's growing baby bump. To this Meghan Markle responded with a big laugh and said, "I'll take it!"

McEachrom also predicted the gender of Meghan and Prince Harry's baby, reported People.

"Glad to see you so well. You'll soon be having a little baby boy!" McEachrom said.

"Oh, you think it's going to be a boy? It's a surprise. We don't know what we're having. I ask everyone what they think, and everyone has a very strong opinion about it," she replied.

During her visit, the Duchess of Sussex , an animal lover, saw a number of projects run by the charity to improve the lives of animals and people and to help communities in London and internationally. She also held one of the rescue's pups.

Before moving to London, Meghan Markle had two rescue pups at her home in Toronto. Harry and Meghan have now got their own dog together.

The royal couple, who got married on May 19 last year, are expecting their first child by the end of April or early May.