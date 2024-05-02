How Gangster Goldy Brar's Death Rumours Spread, Forcing US Cops To Clarify

Gangster Goldy Brar was not killed in a shootout in California on Wednesday, US Police clarified amid a whirlwind of speculation on social media platforms. The notorious gangster is the prime accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and has also orchestrated attacks on Salman Khan.

The rumours of his death first emerged on social media on Wednesday morning and then spread like wildfire across news websites. Videos of the shooting also went viral, further fueling the frenzy. However, upon investigation, these videos were found to be old recordings, not related to the California incident.

The narrative going viral on social media suggested that Goldy Brar, along with associates of gangsters Pavit Singh and Jaggoo Bhagnapuria, was involved in a scuffle at a club in Fresno, California. During the altercation, gunfire erupted, resulting in Brar's death, the rumours said. Gangster Arsh Dalla allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder.

Simultaneously, reports emerged of a shooting incident in Fresno, where two individuals were shot and hospitalized in critical condition. However, the identity of the victims remained undisclosed by the California police.

Later in the day, Lieutenant William J Dooley of the Fresno Police Department clarified that the victim of the shooting incident in Fresno was not Goldy Brar, debunking the rumors circulating online.

"If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is 'Goldy Brar', we can confirm that this is absolutely not true," Dooley told the media.

Security agencies in India echoed similar sentiments, stating that they had no information regarding Goldy Brar's death.

Following the denial, security agencies in California delved into a shooting incident that occurred on April 30 to ascertain the truth behind the claims. The focus shifted to determining whether Goldy Brar was indeed shot after a brawl or if another individual was involved in the shooting.