How Trump 2.0 Fired Federal Workers Over Teams Meet, Gave 30 Minutes To Leave

A massive layoff has shaken the federal workforce, with thousands of employees let go in a matter of days. The layoffs, which were reportedly ordered by Donald Trump, have affected mostly probationary staff, with approximately 200,000 workers set to be impacted, per the Washington Post. The latest round of layoffs occurred on Friday, with around 2,300 employees fired from the US Interior Department, which manages public lands, national parks, and oil and gas leasing programs.



Three sources with knowledge confirmed the widespread layoffs to Reuters.

The layoffs have been widely criticised, with many employees claiming they were given inadequate notice and no opportunity to defend themselves. CNN reported employees being given just 30 minutes to pack their belongings and vacate federal offices. Moreover, the firing was done via Microsoft Teams group calls or pre-recorded messages. Some were told that they would be laid off over email but never received such mails.

Everett Kelley, head of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), condemned the layoffs, stating that employees were denied due process and fairness. "Employees were given no notice, no due process, and no opportunity to defend themselves in a blatant violation of the principles of fairness and merit that are supposed to govern federal employment," said Kelley.

The large-scale layoff strategy is led by Elon Musk's "department of government efficiency," which aims to cut costs by downsizing the federal government. Both Trump and Musk have criticised the federal workforce, with Trump calling it "bloated" that are filled with "people that are unnecessary" and Musk suggesting that entire agencies should be eliminated, comparing them to "weeds" that need to be rooted out.

The layoffs have created chaos for affected employees, with many left wondering about their future. The AFGE has promised to use "every legal challenge available" to fight the layoffs.

It's worth noting that federal employees have certain rights and protections, including the right to due process and appeal. However, the process can be complex, and employees may need to seek legal advice to navigate the system.

In terms of the law, federal employee termination laws are in place to protect employees from arbitrary or politically motivated firings. Employees have the right to appeal terminations to the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) and may also be entitled to severance packages or back pay.

