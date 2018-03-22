How Cambridge Analytica's Whistleblower Became Facebook's Unlikely Foil

Cambridge Analytica's Christopher Wylie exposed how they harvested data from millions of Facebook users.

Christopher Wylie says he regrets his role in the gathering of data on US voters.

"You're going to leave, but we're going to be in the White House," Cambridge Analytica's Alexander Nix was quoted as saying by Christopher Wylie.

Mark Zuckerberg has faced calls from lawmakers in the US and Europe to personally explain how the data of tens of millions of Facebook users reached Cambridge Analytica.