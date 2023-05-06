Hotel Guest In US Wakes Up To Find Night Manager Sucking On His Toes

The hotel manager is currently jailed on a $27,000 bond. (Representative image/Unsplash)

A night manager of a hotel in the United States was arrested after he allegedly snuck into a guest's room and sucked on his toes.

According to the New York Post, David Neal, a 52-year-old manager at the 4th Avenue South Hilton Hotel in Nashville, was found sucking on a man's toes on March 30. He reportedly made a key card and crept into the guest's room at around 5 am.

According to the outlet, the guest told Nashville Police Department that he woke up to find Mr Neal's mouth around his toes and immediately confronted him. He recognised the 52-year-old as one of the hotel employees who came into his room the day before to fix his television.

Mr Neal, on the other hand, first told the cops he entered the guest's room only because he smelled smoke and wanted to make sure he was okay. However, the police said that he never mentioned the smell of smoke to hotel security, and none of the other hotel guests or staff reported smelling smoke either.

The cops said that the room key card Mr Neal made to gain access to the hotel room has not been recovered so far. He was arrested at his home in Lebanon on Friday and charged with aggravated burglary and assault.

According to the police department, Mr Neal is currently jailed on a $27,000 bond.

