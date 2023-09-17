Video: Military Jet Crashes In Italy, Hits Car. A Five-Year-Old Is Dead

The chilling video was filmed near Turin's airport

An Italian military jet crashed during a training exercise in Turin, killing a five-year-old girl in a car on the ground. The video of the incident has surfaced online which shows the pilot ejecting moments before the jet goes up in flames after hitting the ground.

Italian news agency AGI reported that the victim's nine-year-old brother was seriously injured, while the two parents and the jet's pilot were not in life-threatening danger.

The chilling video filmed near Turin's airport shows a plane flying lower and lower, careening towards the ground, before the pilot suddenly ejects and the aircraft smashes into the ground, sending a huge fireball.

See the video here:

ITALY :Terrible accident at Torino Airportwhere a plane from the Frecce Tricolori, the Italian patrol, crashed during rehearsals for the Air Force centenary meeting. The pilot ejected safely. #ITALY#planecrash#Torinopic.twitter.com/GyOvoyqS07 — Shivendra Pratap Singh (@vatsalshivendra) September 16, 2023

An initial investigation suggests the aircraft may have collided with a flock of birds, possibly causing an animal to enter the engine and leading to engine failure, BBC reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the pilot got out of the jet by jumping with a parachute. "A terrible tragedy. A prayer and a hug of heartfelt condolences," he said.

"The ministry expresses its condolences to the family members," Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in a statement, adding he "had made available every facility and skill for the handling of the emergency and in support of any people involved".