Girl Killed After Military Jet Crashes, Hits Car In Italy: Report

An Italian military jet crashed during an exercise in Turin. (Representational)

An Italian military jet crashed during an exercise in Turin, hitting a car and killing a five-year-old girl, while the pilot survived, Italian media reported on Saturday.

Italian news agency AGI reported that the victim's nine-year-old brother was seriously injured, while the two parents and pilot were not in life-threatening danger.

