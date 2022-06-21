Hong Kong's Iconic Floating Jumbo Restaurant Sinks In South China Sea

No crew members were injured during the incident.

A floating restaurant in Hong Kong that was an iconic landmark for nearly 50 years has sunk into the South China Sea.

According to the BBC, the Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsized almost a week after processes to tow it away to an undisclosed location began. The parent company, Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises, said that it was “very saddened by the incident” but added that no crew members were injured.

The restaurant owners informed that the vessel began to tip on Saturday when it encountered “adverse conditions,” as per the Independent. Water reportedly began to enter the vessel when it was passing the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. “Despite the efforts of the towing company responsible for the trip to rescue the vessel, unfortunately, it capsized on Sunday,” the company added.

Also Read | South Korea Launches Space Rocket In 2nd Attempt After October Failure

The massive floating restaurant had become a financial burden to shareholders after it remained shut since 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. More than 3 billion guests are believed to have eaten its Cantonese cuisine over the years, including Queen Elizabeth II, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and British entrepreneur Richard Branson. The restaurant even featured in several movies, including a James Bond movie.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic dealt the business a fatal blow as diners turned away. But Operator Melco International Development also stated last month that the business had not been profitable since 2013 and was making large losses.

Also Read | Woman's Mid-Flight Act To Get Back To Her Window Seat Leaves Internet Divided

As per the BBC, marine engineers had been hired to inspect the floating restaurant before it was supposed to be towed away. All relevant approvals had also been obtained, the owners said. The vessel was due to stay at an undisclosed location while it awaited a new operator.