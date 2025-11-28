Hong Kong Fire Deaths Rise To 128, Dozens Still Missing

Dozens of people are still missing.
Hong Kong:
The death toll in a fire that ripped through a Hong Kong residential estate this week has risen to 128, the city's security chief said Friday. Dozens were still missing, Secretary for Security Chris Tang told a press conference, adding that he sent his condolences to those affected.
More details will be added soon...
