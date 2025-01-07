Homes Talk And Tables Walk At AI Dominated Consumer Electronics Show 2025

Home appliances that do chores, cars that know your favorite cafe, and robot pets aiming to please are among artificial intelligence-infused offerings at the Consumer Electronics Show opening Tuesday.

All these will compete for attention at the annual CES extravaganza in Las Vegas, as vendors behind the scenes seek ways to deal with tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump.

AI is once again a major theme of the show, along with autonomous vehicles ranging from tractors and boats to lawn mowers and golf club trollies.

South Korean consumer electronics giant LG kicked off a media day Monday by outlining a vision for "Affectionate Intelligence" in which home appliances watch over people - from tracking how well they sleep to making sure they remember umbrellas when rain is in the forecast.

"At LG, we're seamlessly integrating AI into physical living spaces around us," said chief executive William Cho.

"We see space not merely as a physical location but as an environment where holistic experiences come to life - across the Home, Mobility, Commercial and even Virtual spaces."

Before the show floor even opened, vendors enticed visitors with electric roller skates, hologram booths for life-size remote collaboration, and even a robot that looked like a lamp affixed to the top of a walking table.

Most offerings boasted being enhanced with AI.

"Everybody is going to be talking about AI...whether it is there or not," Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi told AFP.

After years of being in the background, chip makers will be among the stars of the show as Nvidia and rivals tout processors powering computing capabilities in the cornucopia of gadgets.

AI on the move

CES will also be a gigantic auto show, with carmakers and those supplying software and parts showing off self-driving and automated safety capabilities.

"CES has been an auto show for a while now and if anything, it is more so this year," said Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk's close relationship with Trump is expected to reduce regulatory speed bumps regarding autonomous vehicles.

And while still far from being a part of everyday life, flying cars will be part of the CES scene, according to analyst Enderle.

"You should start seeing flying vehicles you can buy," Enderle said.

"Getting approval to fly them is a whole other matter."

Robots designed to handle work tasks or be comforting companions -- and even adorable pets -- are among CES exhibits.

Gadgets for calming the mind, beautifying the body, or helping get a sound night's sleep are on display as tech continues to seep into every aspect of existence.

"Digital health is going to be huge," said Greengart.

"We are seeing a lot more tech being worn or used to track your health markers."

AI-enhanced tech will also be infusing homes, from a spice dispenser that "learns" a cook's taste and robot swimming pool cleaners.

Tariff anxiety?

Tariffs talked about by Trump would raise costs for imported items, and that will likely be on the minds of CES attendees targeting the US market, according to analysts.

A lot of the products at the show have imported components, and if Trump hits Canada, China and Mexico with tariffs, it will mean a spike in prices, analyst Enderle reasoned.

"There will be a lot of concerned vendors at CES," Enderle said of tariff trepidation."

Talk at CES will include how to navigate supply chain constraints that could be caused by tariffs, according to Greengart.

"But a lot of the talk will happen behind closed doors to not anger the coming administration," he added.

Chinese companies with significant US presences, like smart television rivals TCL and Hisense, are at CES.

But Greengart warns of a "growing bifurcation of market between China and the rest of the world" as trade frictions play out.

