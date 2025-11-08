"Hire Attractive People": Indian-Origin Start-Up Founders Face Racial Trolling

Two IIT Kharagpur graduates and Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni were subjected to racist trolling shortly after they revealed that their San Francisco-based startup, Giga, had secured $61 million in funding.

Varun Vummadi and Esha Manideep released a video on X announcing that their voice AI technology had already begun working with DoorDash and was preparing to scale across Fortune 100 companies.

We have raised a $61M Series A to automate customer operations.



We have raised a $61M Series A to automate customer operations.

The world's leading companies like DoorDash trust Giga to supercharge customer experience with AI.

Instead of focusing on the product, several users targeted the founders over their appearance, accent, and the nature of their work.

One user wrote, “If you raise $61M maybe hire attractive people for the demo.”

if you raise $61M maybe hire attractive people for the demo

The same user, in a subsequent post, said that Varun had blocked him on X and proceeded to post further comments comparing his old photographs with current images.

he blocked me for this lmao



he blocked me for this lmao

what happened to him from the pfp to now? did he just leave poop festival?

Soon, there were people who came to the defence of start-up founders.

One user responded, “When people can't compete in brilliance, they attack appearance. That's not humour that's insecurity.”

When people can't compete in brilliance, they attack appearance.

When people can't compete in brilliance, they attack appearance.

That's not humor that's insecurity.

Another user pointed out that attacking the founders would not change their success, writing that people should “watch them become millionaires,” while those focused on trolling would still be slaving away for a “$12/h job.”

Watch them become millionaires while your groyper ass slaves away for a $12/h job

Support continued to pour in. “They have an attractive product, that's the only thing that matters. You are not using X because Elon Musk is attractive, you are using X because it is an awesome product,” one person wrote.

They have an attractive product, that's the only thing that matters.



They have an attractive product, that's the only thing that matters.

You are not using X because Elon musk is attractive, you are using X because it is an awesome product.

About Giga

Giga develops voice-based AI systems that can manage real-time conversations for large enterprises. Founded in 2023, Giga builds AI that can speak and chat at the same time, handle multiple languages and integrate with large enterprises' systems.

Varun earlier shared on LinkedIn that both founders chose their startup over well-paying opportunities. Esha was offered a $150,000 position at an Indian HFT firm, while Varun turned down a Stanford PhD offer along with a $525,000 quant trader role.