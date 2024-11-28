'Hindu Monk's Arrest Unjust, Must Be Freed': Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina today spoke out about the arrest of a Hindu priest in her country. She also spoke about the death of a lawyer who was killed during clashes arising out a protest after the monk's arrest.

"A top leader of Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately. A temple has been burnt in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and homes of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalized and looted and set on fire," she said.

"Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured," she added.

Highlighting serious concerns over Bangladesh's interim government's ability to handle the economy and law and order, Ms Hasina said, "The current power grabbers are showing failure in all areas. Failed to control the prices of daily necessities, failed to provide security for people's lives. Strongly condemn these tortures directly and indirectly on common people."

Ms Hasina also slammed the interim government in Bangladesh for the rise in incidents of violence which led to the death of a lawyer in Chittagong. She also warned that if the interim government fails to punish terrorists, it will face the punishment of "gross human rights violations".

"A lawyer has been killed in Chittagong, strongly protesting this murder. Those involved in this murder should be found and punished quickly. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death are terrorists. Whoever they are must be punished," Ms Hasina said.

"If the unconstitutionally usurped Yunus govt fails to punish these terrorists, it will also face punishment for human rights violations. I appeal to the people of the country to stand united against this kind of terrorism and militancy. It is important to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the common people," she added.

Holding the Yunus government responsible for the crisis in Bangladesh, the former prime minister said, "After the killing of innumerable Awami League leaders and workers, students and members of law and order forces, harassment is going on through assaults and arrests. I strongly condemn and protest these anarchist activities."