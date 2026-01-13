Hindu Leader Of Sheikh Hasina's Party Dies In Police Custody In Bangladesh

A Hindu politician of the former premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League in Bangladesh has died in police custody, sparking allegations from his family that the jail authorities failed to provide him adequate medical care. Proloy Chaki, 60, who was also a singer, was in jail in connection with a blast case linked to the 2024 anti-discrimination student movement that grew into the 'July Uprising', leading to the ouster of Hasina.

Chaki, who was the cultural affairs secretary of the Pabna district unit of the Awami League, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Sunday while in jail custody, the Bangladeshi daily The Daily Star reported.

Pabna Jail Superintendent Md Omor Faruque said Chaki had been suffering from multiple health complications, including diabetes and heart disease.

"Proloy Chaki was suffering from severe issues related to diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problems. Because of this, the prison doctors first sent him to Pabna Sadar Hospital, and from there he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday night," Omor Faruque, Superintendent of Pabna district jail, said.

"He passed away after 9 p.m. on Sunday while still under medical treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital," Faruque added.

According to Bhaskar Chowdhury, secretary of the Pabna Sammilito Shangskritik Jote, Chaki was a prominent cultural activist of the 1990s.

"He was a renowned singer and music director beyond his political identity. He also served as secretary of Shree Shree Ram Krishna Shebashrom in Pabna. We cannot accept his death in this manner," he said.

Family's Allegations

Chaki's family, however, have alleged negligence and inadequate medical care during his detention. His son, Sony Chaki, alleged his father was arrested despite not being named in any case at the time.

"He was later shown arrested in an explosives case related to the August 4 violence," he told The Daily Star.

"My father had been suffering from diabetes and heart disease for a long time. His condition worsened in jail, but the authorities did not officially inform us," Sony alleged.

"We rushed to the hospital after being informed by others, but he did not receive proper treatment, which led to his death."

Authorities' Response

Rejecting the allegations, Faruque stressed that Chaki was provided medication based on his medical records.

"He was taken to the hospital as soon as his condition became critical," he said.

Law And Order Situation In Bangladesh

There has been a spate of violence targeting the minority community in Bangladesh in the last few months. Mob violence or clandestine attacks have emerged as a major crisis in the country's changed political landscape under interim chief Muhammad Yunus.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh. As of the 2022 census, approximately 13.13 million Hindus reside in Bangladesh, constituting about 7.95 per cent of the total population.

Bangladesh is also set to hold its national election on February 12, seen as a key political moment following the student-led movement that prompted the ousting of its former PM Hasina.

